Dolby Theatre din Los Angeles a găzduit cea de-a 96-a ediție a Premiilor Oscar, evenimentul fiind prezentat pentru a patra oară de Jimmy Kimmel.
În prezența celor mai celebrați oameni de film de la Hollywood, Academia Americană a Artelor şi Ştiinţelor Filmului a decernat cele 23 de statuete Oscar pentru cele mai reuşite creații cinematografice de anul trecut.
Iată lista completă a câștigătorilor Galei Oscar 2024:
- Cel mai bun film – “Oppenheimer”
- Cea mai bună regie – Christopher Nolan (“Oppenheimer”)
- Cel mai bun actor în rol principal – Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”)
- Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal – Emma Stone (“Poor Things”)
- Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar – Robert Downey Jr. (“Oppenheimer”)
- Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar – Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“The Holdovers”)
- Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animație – “War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”
- Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animație – “The Boy and the Heron”
- Cel mai bun scenariu original – „Anatomy of a Fall” (Justine Triet & Arthur Harari)
- Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat – „American Fiction” (Cord Jefferson)
- Cel mai bun machiaj/cea mai bună coafură – “Poor Things” (Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier & Josh Weston)
- Cel mai bun design de producţie – “Poor Things” (James Price, Shona Heath & Zsuzsa Mihalek)
- Cele mai bune costume – “Poor Things” (Holly Waddington)
- Cel mai bun film internațional – “The Zone of Interest”
- Cele mai bune efecte vizuale – „Godzilla Minus One” (Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi & Tatsuji Nojima)
- Cel mai bun montaj – “Oppenheimer” (Jennifer Lame)
- Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar – “The Last Repair Shop” (Ben Proudfoot & Kris Bowers)
- Cel mai bun documentar – “20 Days in Mariupol” (Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner & Raney Aronson-Rath)
- Cea mai bună imagine – “Oppenheimer” (Hoyte van Hoytema)
- Cel mai bun scurtmetraj live-action – “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” (Wes Anderson & Steven Rales)
- Cel mai bun sunet – “The Zone of Interest” (Tarn Willers & Johnnie Burn)
- Cea mai bună coloană sonoră – “Oppenheimer” (Ludwig Göransson)
- Cel mai bun cântec original – “What Was I Made For?” („Barbie” – Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell)